Meilily’s Top Picks From Maker Faire Shenzhen

Maker Faire Shenzhen is coming this weekend and we’re super excited. Our very own David Groom is trying his best to get there in time to enjoy it and show us what is happening. Since we’re so far away, we’ve asked Meilily Li – one of the organizers and our good friend at Seeed Studio – to share with us her picks for the projects she’s most excited about seeing.

Institute of Future Human Habitats, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School

Based on the intersection of architecture and many related disciplines in the new century, Future Human Habitats focuses on the cutting-edge problems of human settlement in the future, with design thinking as the core, for smarter and more sustainable built environment. Major support will be given to the 1+3 research structure, which includes one research center, Global Innovation Center on Design Thinking for Future Human Habitats, and three research fields: Future Urban Science and Supporting Technology System, Digital Architecture and Intelligent Construction, and Innovation Center for Humanity Technology of Future Human Habitats.

Project 1: Dancing Umbrella

This is a climate-responsive automation device that can automatically change its form based on factors like temperature, solar radiation, and wind intensity. It provides people with a more comfortable outdoor space. It can be applied in industries such as the Internet of Things and architecture.

Project 2: Have Fan

This is an outdoor environmentally responsive installation. Inspired by the traditional folding fan, it incorporates a three-dimensional structure to enhance both its structural integrity and visual appeal. Originating from the hot and humid climate of Shenzhen, we conducted parametric modeling to account for various climate conditions and architectural configurations of the site. Machine learning techniques were subsequently applied to predict and optimize the Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI) in real-time, ensuring optimal control. Such technology finds applications in industries like the Internet of Things and architecture.

Both projects are intelligent pavilions that integrate Internet of Things technology, sensors, and control systems to respond to outdoor environmental factors and undergo morphological changes. These projects use data-driven decision-making to provide optimal user experiences in different weather conditions, which is an important trend in the future of smart buildings

POWAR STEAM – Pablo Zuloaga Betancourt

POWAR STEAM is a planet-centred R+D studio in educational innovation based in Barcelona, specializing in the design of methodologies, workshops, and learning objects for communities, schools, and homes. They assist in the conceptualization and implementation of small school and community innovation laboratories (SiLabs), aiming to empower individuals in the use of emerging digital manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing, code, and electronics. Additionally, they contribute to the establishment of school gardens for learning and research about food, its processes, and sustainability in pursuit of food security for all. The organization’s mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to navigate the challenges of the 21st century, ultimately striving for a planet-centred future accessible to all.

Project：Their flagship project, POWAR, abbreviated for ‘The Plant Observatory of Weather Adaptability for Resilience,’ stands as a pioneering climate simulator. It grants users the ability to cultivate crops under projected future weather conditions, providing a valuable resource for education, experimentation, and research. Beyond its role as a STEAM educational tool, POWAR functions as a centralized data repository, aggregating insights from student experiments conducted globally. This amassed data holds significant potential to benefit smallholder farmers, furnishing them with crucial information to make more informed decisions regarding the effects of climate change on their crops, ultimately bolstering their resilience. Furthermore, they are currently in the process of developing a citizen science tool named P-Bit. This innovative box incorporates an array of sensors, enabling children to conduct experiments within their immediate environments.

Li Changliang

LCL Li, a tech blogger who loves creativity

Project 1: Raspberry pi Game boy

.A classic Nintendo Game Boy design, this device retains the cartridge-swapping and battery-replacement features. Powered by the robust CM4, it can run emulators and play over 40 console types, tens of thousands of retro games, and even classic DOS games. Perfect for nostalgic gaming enthusiasts.

Project 2: palmtop

A compact palmtop computer with a retro design that combines a keyboard, display, and Raspberry Pi. It fully leverages the Raspberry Pi’s performance, making it as portable as a smartphone, fitting in your pocket. It is compatible with operating systems like Raspbian, Ubuntu MATE, Kali Linux, and soon-to-be Retropie gaming system.

Project 3: Mini motorcycle game machine

Experience the thrill of riding a motorcycle right on your desktop with this mini motorcycle game machine powered by Raspberry Pi 4’s impressive performance. It simulates the feel of large arcade motorcycle games in a perfectly downsized form. When you’re tired of work, enjoy the excitement of motorcycle racing on your desk.

Project 4:Mini racing arcade, racing game on the desktop

TechxArtisan Zhenjiang Technology Creative Studio

TechxArtisan is made up of designers, makers, technologists, curators and innovators who are passionate about the art of technology, creating one-of-a-kind experiences and installations for commercial, exhibition and public Spaces.

Project 1： Mechanical Dog Alex

Project 2：Matrix mechanical flowerMatrix mechanical flower uses N20 motor to drive the opening and closing flowers, there is a ring RGB lamp in the flower, 20-30 mechanical flowers connected to the main controller through WiFi, through the main controller can individually or fully control the opening and closing of mechanical flowers and lighting effects, send customized arranged instructions can show their desired effect pattern, The installation can be used for new media art, interactive art, cultural travel projects

Project 3：Light ControllerThe light controller adopts the ESP8266/32 main control made of the light controller, the characteristics are that the board has been equipped with level conversion, RS485 and digital microphone chip, support DMX512 protocol, can control DMX light and shaking head light and other equipment, support music rhythm, with WLED firmware can support WS281X series. SK 6812LED or SPI-based chipset, such as WS 2801 and APA 102 and other most of the light strips on the market, WS2812FX library and Fast LED integrated more than 100 lighting effects. It is used for lighting display projects or exhibition installations.

Southwest Jiaotong University – Dihuo Aurora Team

Dihuo Aurora (地火极光) is a team stemming from the Southwest Jiaotong University (SWJTU) maker community. The team is led by Teacher Zhang Bailin, who has been actively involved in the SWJTU maker circle. He was formerly a teacher at the SWJTU Maker Space and is currently engaged in teaching and management of information technology and innovation education in secondary schools. Since 2019, he has been involved in the establishment of three secondary schools. He has developed project-based STEAM teaching projects related to car manufacturing, soap making, wooden houses, and more. These initiatives have been featured twice on the Sichuan TV Science and Education Channel. The team is currently dedicated to the research and development of project-based STEAM teaching equipment and courses, particularly the creation of experiential, medium- to large-sized teaching equipment, teaching aids, and accompanying curricula.

Project Aurora Car

Aurora Car is an intelligent electric car kit that allows children to assemble and tune their very own electric car. Through this process, children can learn about the principles and engineering of automobiles, better understand automobile culture, and experience the fun of assembling and driving a car of their own. The kits come in various versions such as the basic version, intelligent version, and maker version. Our goal is to provide an interdisciplinary project-based teaching platform that can truly meet the needs of educators. This kit can be used in a variety of forms of maker education activities and can serve as a summer camp experiential project. It can also be used for teaching various subjects such as mechanical design, vehicle engineering, electrical control, electronic information, computer programming, and artificial intelligence. We aim to build a teaching platform centered around the theme of cars that can truly meet the needs of teachers and support interdisciplinary project-based teaching.

Music laboratory

Tetsuji Katsuda is a professional engineer for musical software also motor and Sensors. Living in Kyoto, Japan and makes robots, original electric musical instruments, and art works.

Since 2016, he has exhibited overseas such as the United States, China, Singapore, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, and Rome.

Robot band is a robot orchestra composed of communication robots. The communication robot, “Buddy-kun” is a robot that talks with everyone, instructs and guides singing and gymnastics, and plays musical instruments in kindergartens and nursing homes. It takes advantage of AI and use speech recognition and speech synthesis to join the chat circle. You can get information about your daily life. It plays a leading role in recreational activities. It can play musical instruments. Devices such as a 3D camera, microphone array, and speakers are connected to a small PC carried on the back. It has nine servo motors to move its head and arms. It can express emotions by devising the lighting pattern of the LEDs.