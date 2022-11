At Maker Faire Rome I was lucky enough to get to see the work of Kelly Heaton first hand. She took a little time to talk with me about her work and her goals for the future.

. For those who aren’t already familiar, you’ll typically see her art as birds (and other natural things), constructed from PCBs with analog circuits that produce sound.

Her work is so beautiful. I’m really looking forward to what she’s going to do in the future.