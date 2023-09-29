My Favorite Huge Flaming Sculpture Is Coming To Bay Area Maker Faire

Maker Faire Bay Area is only two weeks away and I’m so excited. Admittedly, I’d be excited about the return of this event no matter what, but this year we’re bringing back one of my all-time favorite pieces of big art: Celestial Mechanica.

Bay Area Maker Faire Returns October 13-15 & 20-22

If you’ve known me for any amount of time, you’d know that a giant, rusty, flaming, orrery is a combination that I simply can not resist. There’s almost an overload of incredible awesomeness in this recipe. Luckily, Jessika Welz has agreed to bring the sculpture back for our new Maker Faire on Maire Island in two weeks. Unfortunately, it won’t be on fire this year, but it will be there for you to stand under and gawk at!

If you’re unfamiliar, an Celestial Mechanical is a giant orrery, or a mechanical model of our solar system. The planets all move in relation to each other, driven by massive gears in a central shaft. The sun, as you would expect, is a flaming ball at the center of it all. You can stand at the edges of the solar system, watching the planets orbit and twist, while feeling the warming heat of the sun. I absolutely LOVE this piece.

You can learn more about this incredible sculpture on the article I wrote the first time I saw it, but that’s not the only incredible big art coming. Maybe one of these will turn out to be your favorite too! Be sure to get your tickets ASAP so you don’t miss out on what is happening this year.

Serenity

Constructed from steel and love, Serenity is a massive depiction of 3 huge flaming insects, perched on top of the shattered vessel that held them. Magical lightning bugs, sitting on the jar that was meant to confine them. At night, they glow with LEDs and fire, showing just how powerful they can be.

How it’s Made, and so much more

Neverwas Haul, a three level wonder from Obtanium Works

If these kinds of things interest you, we have even more! In attendance will be Clay and Steel as well as Obtaniumworks, talking about how they construct these fantastic experiences that produce awe and wonder no matter where they go.

I can’t wait to see you all there. It’s been too long since since I’ve frolicked in a sea of makers, high on the smell of rust and burning propane, basking in the glow of LEDs while discussing the latest dev boards.