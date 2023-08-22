Your Questions About Bay Area Maker Faire Answered

Maker Faire
Your Questions About Bay Area Maker Faire Answered

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

With the much anticipated return of the Bay Area Maker Faire, we’ve had a flood of questions. To address this, Dale Daugherty held an open house in which he went over our plans for the event and addressed some of the most common questions. This town hall is available to re-watch if you’re curious.

YouTube player

In the video, Dale goes over the layout of our new venue on Mare Island. Everything is new this year, so that means we’ve got a lot of work to do in order for things to go smoothly! Personally, I find the newness of this all to be invigorating, it feels like a new beginning and we’re learning a bunch of stuff all over again. I’m looking forward to it, and looking forward to meeting you all there!

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$39.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
FEEDBACK