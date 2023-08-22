Your Questions About Bay Area Maker Faire Answered

With the much anticipated return of the Bay Area Maker Faire, we’ve had a flood of questions. To address this, Dale Daugherty held an open house in which he went over our plans for the event and addressed some of the most common questions. This town hall is available to re-watch if you’re curious.

In the video, Dale goes over the layout of our new venue on Mare Island. Everything is new this year, so that means we’ve got a lot of work to do in order for things to go smoothly! Personally, I find the newness of this all to be invigorating, it feels like a new beginning and we’re learning a bunch of stuff all over again. I’m looking forward to it, and looking forward to meeting you all there!