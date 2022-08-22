Maker Spotlight: Michelle Levine of Maven’s Treats

Name

Michele Levine

Where are you located?

Orange County

What is your day job?

Cookie artist

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Decorated Sugar Cookies

How did you get started making stuff?

Over 7 years ago I took a cookie decorating class with a friend to celebrate my birthday. She hated it, but I loved it! I came home that night and told my husband I wanted to start my own cookie decorating business. A month later I started Maven’s Treats, and I haven’t looked back since.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

My kids. I know, probably not the answer you were looking for but it’s true.

What is next on your project list?

Halloween, Fall and Christmas cookie designs for our upcoming cookie decorating classes.

What is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Teaching advanced 3+ hour small group classes.

Any advice for people reading this?

Decorating cookies is fun, especially when there’s no prep or dishes involved! We provide everything you need and a pressure free environment. No prior experience is needed, we’ll show you how to decorate in our light hearted and informational classes. You can even lick your fingers, we won’t tell.

Michelle and Maven’s Treats will be at Maker Faire Orange County in September! Be sure to get your tickets today so you don’t miss out.