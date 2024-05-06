Maker Spotlight: Rob Richards

While on the hunt for potential exhibits for Maker Faire Bay Area 2024, I found Rob Richards and his upcoming project, “Echoes of the Heart,” that he’s bringing to Burning Man 2024. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Rob is both a visual artist and an industrial engineer.

“Echoes of the Heart” is ambitious — a 9-foot-tall, biomorphic anatomical human heart intertwined with a network of LED-lit tubes that carry a series of audio recordings from the inner speakers to the outer openings of the shell. These recordings range from painful to loving and and imbue the piece with a kind of living memory contributed by participants (up to 50,000 recordings!).

What’s particularly striking about Rob’s project aside from the visual design is its commitment to sustainability. Crafted predominantly from eco-friendly materials like geopolymer cement, it combines artistry with environmental consciousness.

We will be following along on the build journey and invite you to join us. Rob and team have just opened up a fundraising campaign and you can also back and support this project.