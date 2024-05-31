Hey Bay Area Makers! The drummers are drumming, the bots are battling, the kids are blowing bubbles, and the weird stuff people make is just getting better…join the party! Maker Faire returns to the Bay Area’s beautiful Mare Island (Vallejo) on October 18-20th and there’s a whole summer ahead to plan a project, blow some dust off an old favorite, gather the goods for a compelling workshop, or tell us about the supercool topic that you want to talk to the world about. Whether demonstrating a new invention, sharing DIY techniques, or simply connecting with like-minded individuals, exhibiting at Maker Faire Bay Area can elevate visibility, foster connections, and contribute to the vibrant culture of creativity and exploration that defines the maker movement. We encourage all makers from startups and science clubs to inventors and artists to apply.