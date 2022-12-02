Mostly Printed Cheap CoreXY 3D Printer

One of the coolest things about the 3D printing community over the past decade has been watching people design and build their own systems. Even though the industry has matured and there are tons of options for off-the-shelf products, there are still plenty of people designing their own and releasing them.

This is coreXY style 3d printer is a great example and is fun to see evolving. It is being designed by Rolohan, and you can follow along and even participate thanks to things like their Patreon and Discord. Of course if you just want to build one of your own, check out their github.

Now you might ask, “is this better than a commercial one with the same configuration?”. The answer is that it probably isn’t hugely different, but you can customize it with parts you like and frankly the fun here is building your own.