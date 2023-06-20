MY Maker PCBA: Your Electronics For A Better Planet Contest at Maker Faire Rome 2023

This year Maker Faire Rome: The European Edition and FAE Technology–an Innovative SME operating in the design, prototyping, engineering, and production of integrated electronic solutions–launch the contest MY Maker PCBA: Your Electronics for a Better Planet to rewards the most innovative projects in areas related to environmental sustainability. FAE Technology will manufacture the electronic board prototypes for the top three winners. The initiative aims to collect and reward the best innovative projects related to electronics serving sustainable development. Participation is free and open to makers, companies, organizations, startups, associations, foundations, and individuals of legal age, both Italian and foreign, who can submit their entries by 12:00 PM on September 15, 2023. Evaluation will be conducted by a specially selected evaluation committee, which will meet and announce the winners by September 25, 2023. Manuel Lobati, Innovation Manager at FAE Technology, is among the committee members appointed by the contest organizers.

As part of the eleventh edition of Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition which takes place in Rome from October 20 to 22, 2023, and in which FAE Technology is a partner, the company will offer the winners the opportunity to present their innovative ideas within the FAE Technology space, featuring live gaming stations, demos, and augmented reality inspired by electronic system development activities. Furthermore, FAETechnology will produce the electronic boards developed based on the winning projects. Gianmarco Lanza, President and CEO of FAE Technology, comments: FAE Technology believes in fostering continuous synergy with innovative ecosystems, of which Maker Faire Rome and its community are a prime example. Particularly when innovation aims to generate a positive impact in terms of sustainability, as in the case of MY Maker PCBA: Your electronics for a better planet. Protecting the planet and improving quality of life are central elements of this contest and represent some of the greatest challenges of the present and future. Electronic technology is an increasingly essential tool to enable concrete solutions. For FAE Technology, it is particularly important to propose this initiative within a prominent platform for the European maker community like Maker Faire Rome.

The contest’s theme covers areas such as agritech, circular economy, smart cities, mobility, electrification, and more. The evaluation criteria will include the degree of innovation, development, scalability, and replicability of the project proposal, as well as its technical feasibility, efficiency, and effectiveness in terms of improving environmental sustainability. Participants are required to submit an idea accompanied by a complete electronic project including diagrams, material lists, and Gerber construction files. FAE Technology will produce the Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs) for the winning entries. The contest is open to makers, including individuals and companies active in academia (students, researchers, professors), engineering, startups, art, and technological innovation, who operate in open design and participatory modes to create innovative electronic solutions.