Open Source Hardware Certifications For August 2023

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2400 individual certifications! In August we added 64 new certifications, from medical equipment to musical instruments to engine control units, and everything in between, and we were happy to have new and recurring names showing up! Here are three certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today.

Open qByte/qLAMP UID ES000037

Photo via Fran Quero

The qLAMP is an open source, cost-effective fluorimeter designed to allow the real-time detection of nucleic acid amplification for diagnostics and biosensing. This project includes open source hardware, software, an enclosure, and very importantly, open data that validates the device for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples, detecting the presence of GMO elements in commercial food, and more! Funded by the Learning Planet Institute, the Tsinghua-Cambridge collaborative grant for Covid diagnosis and the Gathering for Open Science Hardware (GOSH) collaborative development funds 2022, projects like these show the potential for open source hardware to dramatically increase the accessibility of technology to improve people’s lives and livelihoods.

https://certification.oshwa.org/es000037.html

EuroPi Synthesizer UID UK000048

Photo via Allen Synthesis

The EuroPi is a Eurorack module for experimenting with using the Raspberry Pi Pico for musical applications. It combines a simple user interface (with an OLED display and knobs) with digital and analogue inputs and outputs, allowing you to experiment with different types of signal processing to create and modify music as part of a larger synthesizer. Many Python software examples, from multiple contributors, are included to get you started quickly and to help you create your own musical instruments.

https://certification.oshwa.org/uk000048.html

Adafruit Floppy FeatherWing

Photo by AdaFruit

Have you ever thought your project was missing a little bit of retro-storage? The Floppy FeatherWing hardware and software makes it easy to connect a floppy drive to your M4 or RP2040 microcontrollers, even 5.25 inch ones! The included open source software libraries make reading and writing data and capturing raw bit patterns for archiving easier than ever. And remember, if it makes a noise, you can also use it to make music, as many floppy drive YouTube covers have amply demonstrated.

https://certification.oshwa.org/us002407.html

We would also like to give a big shout out to Adafruit, who added an amazing 47 new certifications to their catalog. We’re so lucky to have such dedicated open source creators working to make, hack and certify their ideas!

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon https://botsin.space/@OSHWA_OSHW or submit your project to be certified today at https://application.oshwa.org/