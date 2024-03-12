Open Source Hardware Certifications For February 2024

Open Source Hardware Certifications For February 2024
The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware.  Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2700 individual certifications! In February we added 80 new certifications from PCB boards to synthesizers to keyboards, and everything in between. Here are three new certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today. 

LipSync UID CA000046

Photo via Neil Squire Society

The LipSync from Neil Squire Society is a new mouth-operate sip-and-puff joystick that can emulate a mouse, wireless Bluetooth mouse, or gamepad. This assistive technology enables people with disabilities who have limited mobility the ability to control a computer, gaming console, smart phone, or tablet. The joystick is low-force and requires minimal head and neck movement. Up to three assistive switches can also be attached for more inputs or in place of the sip and puff.

Xapoh UID BY000001

Photo via Aliaksei Chapyzhenka

The Xapoh is our very first certification from Belarus! This is a 10 band HAM frontend and control panel for the PLUTO SDR to help explore software defined radio, radio frequency and communications. An excellent way for people to learn about the ways that radio frequencies work all around us. 

Synthomir UID HR000115

Photo via Radiona

We can never get enough of synths and the Synthomir is no different. This 8-bit arduino based synth has three modes of operation – drum machine, theremin and bass synth, with a minimal interface.  

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon https://botsin.space/@OSHWA_OSHW or submit your project to be certified today at https://application.oshwa.org/ 

