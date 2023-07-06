Open Source Hardware Certifications For June 2023

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2300 individual certifications! In June we added 85 new certifications, from data loggers to breakout boards and everything in between we were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

LilyPad ProtoSnap UID US002375

Photo via LilyPad

The LilyPad ProtoSnap Plus is a sewable electronics prototyping board that you can use to explore circuits and programming, then break apart to make an interactive fabric or wearable project.

We love seeing new LilyPad work come up! They have been certifying and making for years with wonderful results for the e-textile community. The ProtoSnap is sure to be another hit that can improve and finesse the work of even the most experienced textile creators.

MeArm Robot UID UK000047

Photo via MeArm

MeArm is a robot arm kit designed to be easily reproduced, copied, iterated, and enjoyed. This handy little device has been used by the likes of Simone Giertz, Eric Ravenscraft and Robert C Robinson for projects and teaching. The MeArm can be utilized through a variety of robot kits to add to platforms such as Raspberry Pi or micro:bit and you can get the kit in an ezra dreamy transparent blue, reminiscent of the best days of tech.

Buddy List UID US002351

Photo via Amanda Levendowski

Buddy List is a genderless fragrance inspired by waiting for your crush to log on to instant messenger.

Created by Amanda Levendowski this is the fourth open source perfume inspired by all things techie and web based. Following along with their recipe you too can smell like a computer room with “a wave of iris and indolene, a signature of jasmine” with a “musky leather” to remind you of an old computer chair and a hint of smoke as “a reminder that everything, including ionic technologies, can fade.”

We would also like to give a big shout out to Sparkfun who have added a whopping 28 certifications to their catalog. We’re so lucky to have such dedicated open source creators working to make, hack and certify their ideas!

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon https://botsin.space/@OSHWA_OSHW or submit your project to be certified today at https://application.oshwa.org/