Open Source Hardware Certifications for June 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2,819 individual certifications! In June we added 35 new certifications from medical devices to researcher tools to animal tracking tags, and everything in between. Here are three new certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today.

HealthyPi Move

UID IN000052

Photo via Protocentral

This nifty biometric monitor disguised as a watch is the HealthyPi created by ProtoCentral allows you to track your vital signs. While it sits comfortably on your wrist it can track ECG, PPG, SpO₂, blood pressure, EDA/GSR, HRV, respiratory rate, and temperature. It was also a part of the wonderful Ashwin Whitchurch’s talk at The Open Hardware Summit this year, and you can learn about how it came to exist here!

TerraFlex

UID IN000054

Photo via Maker’s Asylum

We love to see projects like TerraFlex from Maker’s Asylum come to life in makerspaces like these that support all kinds of exploration. We know the saying is about NOT reinventing the wheel, but also this is a cool way to reinvent the wheel! Maybe this is a good reminder that sometimes it’s fun to challenge what we consider the norm.

Manta Ray Active Vacuum Tag

UID UK000063

Photo via Arribada

While we love all certifications so very much, we’re especially excited when the Manta Ray Active Vacuum Tag came in from Arribada. It’s truly delightful to see a manta ray in a little hat that doubles as a noninvasive method of attaching biologging instruments. With the help of this suction cup tag researchers can attach accelerometers, video cameras or positioning trackers. We hope the manta rays like it just as much as we do.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.