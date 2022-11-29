Reusing Disposable Masks As Textiles

While attending Maker Faire Lille, I was happy to meet Mimi, an artist that got the bright idea to use discarded face masks as raw material for fashion.

Mimi saw the piles and piles of used masks that were going into landfills all over and thought that she could make a statement about disposable fashion with them. Her final products are quite interesting.

While she could sew the used masks together in ways to hide the fact that they were trash, she instead emphasizes this fact by alternating colors or leaving easily identifiable parts intact.

At the Faire, they held a fashion show with Mimi’s work and it was absolutely fantastic.

You can find Mimi on instagram if you would like to follow her work more.