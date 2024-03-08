So Long, I Love You, Keep Making Things

I started working at Make: back in early 2014. In the last ten years, I have had the most wonderous experiences and met the most incredible people. I’ve traveled around the world, seeing what people make and how they do it. I’ve been humbled by the skill and ingenuity of this community so many times I lost count.

One of the most incredible experiences I got to have thanks to Make:

This has all changed my life for the better, but now I feel that it is time for me to move on. I’m going to be leaving Make: in about a week, and I wish this extremely hard working team the best of luck. Don’t worry, you’ll probably see me around at some events, and I know you’ll be hearing about my upcoming work with AbleGamers, developing solutions to help gamers with disabilities.

accessible Xbox thumbstick toppers – an example of my work at AbleGamers

Lets get ridiculously candid here. This is a scary transition for me to undertake. Being a somewhat ego driven goober, I’m highly motivated by comments and feedback and public interactions, and leaving Make: means leaving a lot of that behind. I’d like to ask you to follow me somewhere. Anywhere. My youtube is a mix of 3d printing, hand engraving, fixing up an old airstream, 3d modeling, and some farm animals. If you really want to see those farm animals though, consider finding me on TikTok. I’m on Instagram and Twitter as well, if that’s your thing. Actually, I’m all over the place and I always use my real name, so just search and you’ll find me.

@calebkkraft chickens jumping is peak humor #chickens ♬ original sound – Calebkraft some of the high quality stuff you’ll find on my TikTok

Though I am departing from Make:, I still truly believe that the act of making, no matter how trivial, poorly skilled, unplanned, or rudimentary, is one of the most wonderous things you can do. The power of creation is in your hands, and minds, and it should be released into the world because our world is only what we make it to be. Too often we rely on massive corporate entities to make the media we watch and the products we consume, please keep making things. Keep posting them online. Keep coming to events to share the fruits of your passion. Keep posting cool stuff to social media and tagging me. Keep adding life and flavor to the world because we need it. I need it.

I love you, and I’ll see you around.