Staggering Layers For Added Strength In Your 3D Prints

The constant hunt for more efficient and useful ways to use these 3d printers keeps turning up interesting results.

For quite some time, people have speculated on various methods of arranging our 3d print layers for better adhesion and stronger results. Stefan from CNC Kitchen tackles the subject to see if there’s any validity to the concept.

As it turns out, yes, there is a measurable difference in layer adhesion, primarily due to the greater amount of surface area available for the connection. Watch the video to see how he tests this, and what you could do to improve print strength.