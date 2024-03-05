Staggering Layers For Added Strength In Your 3D Prints

3D Printing & Imaging Maker News
Staggering Layers For Added Strength In Your 3D Prints

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at hello (at) calebkraft.com

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

The constant hunt for more efficient and useful ways to use these 3d printers keeps turning up interesting results.

YouTube player

For quite some time, people have speculated on various methods of arranging our 3d print layers for better adhesion and stronger results. Stefan from CNC Kitchen tackles the subject to see if there’s any validity to the concept.

As it turns out, yes, there is a measurable difference in layer adhesion, primarily due to the greater amount of surface area available for the connection. Watch the video to see how he tests this, and what you could do to improve print strength.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at hello (at) calebkraft.com

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Make:
Join Make: Community Today

From the Shed: New Arrivals

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

$19.99
Transistor Cat Kit

Transistor Cat Kit

$12.95
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 - Mare Island, CA

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Buy Tickets today! SAVE 15% and lock-in your preferred date(s).

Save 15% now!
FEEDBACK