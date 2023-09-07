Student Days At Maker Faire: The Coolest Field Trip At Discounted Rates

We have a program at Maker Faire Bay Area that I really love. It’s called Student Days and it is focused on getting more youth involved through their schools. We set aside time on the Friday of the faire (Two Fridays this year!) where schools can bring full classrooms of students at a reduced rate. Students get to skip the line to get in and get immediately involved in what is going on. Do fun activities like learn to solder, get inspired by awesome makers, or meet other educators.

Start planning now so that you can make this happen for your students! You can find more information on our Maker Faire Student Days page and download the flyer (pdf). To hold you over, I’ll share some of the most pertinent info.

Student days this year are:

Friday, October 13, 2023, 11 am – 3 pm Friday, October 20, 2023, 11 am – 3 pm

The reduced rates are just $10 per student and $15 per chaperone! Get planning now and have a trip that your students will remember for the rest of their lives!