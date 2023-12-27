Turn An Old 3D Printer Into A Robotic 4 Axis Camera Motion System

Turn An Old 3D Printer Into A Robotic 4 Axis Camera Motion System

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

By Caleb Kraft

The last year or two in 3D printing has brought us some major improvements in 3D printing. This also means that there are tons of 3d printers out there that are now feeling aged and beyond their life. Luckily, even the cheapest and slowest 3d printers out there are full of useful parts.

This video will show you how DSLR DIY CNC used their 3D printer parts to build a budget 4 axis camera rig.

YouTube player

I absolutely love the fact that they’re using old 3d printer parts. You’re still going to have to make some custom parts, such as the mounting brackets for all the stepper motors. The build even uses a 3D printer controller board instead of building your own motion system. Why reinvent the wheel?

In the end, what you get is a decently featured 4 axis camera slider that looks like it is even easier to use than some of the equipment I’ve purchased new!

