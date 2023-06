When Ryder set his mind to creating a massive dot matrix printer, he also decided that it would be awesome to drive it. Now he has a truck that can write on the road as it drives.

The idea here is relatively simple. A bit of water on the road creates a dark spot. If you can drop water at the right places while you drive, you can print words. For water release, he’s using pretty standard solenoids, some clever code on a raspberry pi, and a little luck.