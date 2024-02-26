Watch Our LIVE Launch Party For Make: Magazine Volume 88

Coming up on Thursday, February 29, we’re going to be doing a live broadcast, celebrating the release of our latest issue of Make: Magazine! Join us on our youtube channel or our facebook page at 7PM (Eastern Time) to watch as we show off the magazine and chat with some of the authors.

Make: Volume 88 is all about 3D printing! From multicolor to multi-material and beyond, we look at the latest printers from all of the top brands, and what we love about each, plus innovative techniques to print faster, more efficiently, and more beautifully! Not to mention over 20 projects, including a cuddly companion robot and customizable pixel-tastic alarm clock. If you’re a member of Make.co, you can register now for an exclusive chance to chat with our expert panel, as well as to join us for the virtual after-party!

So far, we have the following confirmed guests will be joining the Make editorial crew: