Google’s Coral Dev Board Micro goes into Preorder

Google just announced the latest in the Coral ecosystem. The Coral Dev Board Micro, available “soon” at $79.99 from the coral.ai store. Ever since they announced this board a few months ago, we’ve been curious.

This board seems to be following along in the “kitchen sink” mentality, packing in an onboard camera and microphone so you don’t necessarily need anything additional to start tinkering.

Here are the quick stats from their store page

MCU NXP i.MX RT1176 (Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M4) ML accelerator Coral Edge TPU coprocessor:

4 TOPS (int8); 2 TOPS per watt RAM 64 MB Flash memory 128 MiB Sensors Himax color camera (324 x 324 px);

PDM mono microphone Input/output (2x) 12-pin GPIO header;

(2x) 100-pin board-to-board connectors;

USB Type-C (USB 2.0) User interface (4x) LEDs;

(2x) switch buttons Accessories (sold separately) Coral Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Module Board;

Coral Ethernet/POE Board

[story via Hackster]