Google’s Coral Dev Board Micro goes into Preorder

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

Google just announced the latest in the Coral ecosystem. The Coral Dev Board Micro, available “soon” at $79.99 from the coral.ai store. Ever since they announced this board a few months ago, we’ve been curious.

This board seems to be following along in the “kitchen sink” mentality, packing in an onboard camera and microphone so you don’t necessarily need anything additional to start tinkering.

Here are the quick stats from their store page

MCUNXP i.MX RT1176 (Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M4)
ML acceleratorCoral Edge TPU coprocessor:
4 TOPS (int8); 2 TOPS per watt
RAM64 MB
Flash memory128 MiB
SensorsHimax color camera (324 x 324 px);
PDM mono microphone
Input/output(2x) 12-pin GPIO header;
(2x) 100-pin board-to-board connectors;
USB Type-C (USB 2.0)
User interface(4x) LEDs;
(2x) switch buttons
Accessories (sold separately)Coral Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Module Board;
Coral Ethernet/POE Board

[story via Hackster]

