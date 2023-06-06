Using ChatGPT and Raspberry Pi To Build A Never Ending Story Book

Most people will agree that the biggest and most common problem with a good story, is that it ends.

This project, put together by Erin St. Blaine for Adafruit address that with the unending capabilities of ChatGPT and a Raspberry Pi.

Erin takes you though the whole process of how to properly hollow out a book for use in a project like this. Using a scrollsaw seems to be the trick to getting a good cut here.

This concept is very well done and brings to life an idea that many of us have been fantasizing about for decades. The idea of an AI driven book that will come up with stories that teach lessons on the fly has been a powerful piece in Sci-Fi for quite some time. For example, one of my favorite stories The Diamond Age: Or, A Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer, by Neil Stephenson centers on such a book. We’re really close to making the whole system with dynamic lessons, but for now we’ll just have to live with unending amusement.