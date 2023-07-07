+

Give Alexa A Billion Times More Personality With A New Body

Robotics
By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

When it comes to robot building, Workshop nation points out that we have incredible and amazing technology, but it is lacking in visual personality. Just look at your Alexa or Google home device. They are pretty incredible in terms of technology but they are lacking in aesthetics.

OK, some of you may like the minimal sleek aesthetic of the Alexa devices but for many of us, it is just really lacking in the personality department.

In this video, the guts of an Alexa are retrofitted to a new bot that really has much more charisma. Retrofit might be a bit of a simplistic description, as you can see there are animatronic eyes, a face tracking camera, and a CRT display. It took a bit more work than simply plopping the Alexa in a new corporeal form, but you’ll need to go watch the video for all those details.

Just look at those eyes, that bouncy waveform display on the CRT. Just look at that face! I know I’d rather have this robot around.

