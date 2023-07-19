How To Build A Knife Throwing Robot

Maker News Robotics
How To Build A Knife Throwing Robot

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

Have you ever wanted a hand-held knife launching robot that always hits it’s target? No? Well Quint Builds did and he (and his son) went through the exhausting process of designing it.

YouTube player

This build is so much more complex than it looks at a glance. Take for example the “simple” task of holding a knife. How the heck would you do that? Keep in mind that you need the knife to spin and you need to let go at the end of a very fast travel. Quint’s solution was to use electromagnets. Now extrapolate that for every problem you can imagine, like imparting rotation, aiming, acceleration, and aiming.

As most complex projects go, even Quint’s solution of using magnets needed to be forgotten and re-engineered before the project was over. The final result can’t be denied though. This build is super impressive and the results are mesmerizing.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
FEEDBACK