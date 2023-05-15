Hand Engraving With Clickspring

I personally find videos of precise hand skills to be mesmerizing. I find myself lost in the process as tiny details emerge and I can only imagine the skill it takes to get to the final product.

Clickspring’s videos fill that craving of mine very consistently (his soothing narration doesn’t hurt either).

This video, I found particularly interesting. It is fantastically organized and filmed, as is his usual style. It is also, about hand engraving, a process that I also keep as a hobby.

Clickspring tackles the beginning fundamentals you need to learn in a relatively quick and painless way. I highly recommend you watch, even if you don’t plan on trying the process yourself. You’ll have better insight into the amount of work that goes into these delightful flourishes.