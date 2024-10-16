Best Kept Secret: Get More Than a Souvenir With a Hands-On Workshop

Maker Faire’s best kept secret is the wealth of hands-on activities that give you more than just a souvenir to take home, but knowledge to incorporate into your projects going forward. Here are a few exhibits and workshops (which are great for young and old makers alike) to keep an eye out for at Maker Faire Bay Area, Oct 18–20. And if you still haven’t picked up tickets, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Make and Launch Compressed Air Rockets

It all began in 2008 when Rick Schertle published his article on Compressed Air Rockets for Make: magazine. Since then, Air Rocket Works has been bringing rocket fun all over the world through launch events and kits. Learn how to make a simple air rocket out of paper you get to keep, and launch it into the sky (we’re not kidding — they go really high!)

Location: Storehouse Ally

Make a Kite

If you want something that flies through the air a little more leisurely, Fortuna Found, “a group of kite fliers, kite builders, and designers that spread the love and joy of kite flying,” is back again this year with plenty of materials for you to build and customize your very own kite. The simple build is kid friendly, and pens and markers make it easy to add your own creative touch!

Location: Coal Shed 2

Learn to Solder

A Maker Faire classic, it’s super easy to learn to solder! At this year’s booth, sponsored by PCBWay, you’ll get to make a limited edition blinky medallion that you get to keep (plus, you know, like knowledge that opens up the world of electronics, too). But come early — space fills up fast!

Location: Esplanade, outside the Storehouse (from the main entrance head straight towards the water, and it’ll be on your right)

Junkyard Scramble

Welder Christine Currie’s focus is on sustainability, so this workshop is all about turning junk into treasure! Use basic tools, zip ties, and hose clamps to upcycle materials and make anything.

Location: Storehouse Ally

Learn Needle Felting

Jackie Huang, a former Lucasfilm artist, loves needle felting — and he thinks you might just love it, too! Get started with a hands-on needle-felting workshop, and keep the little wool creature that you make. Plus, come and see Huang’s 10-foot-tall needle-felted dragon!

Location: Storehouse

But that’s not all! There’s so much more to see and do at this year’s show. Check out more workshops and maker exhibitors to plan your day, get inspired, and maybe learn something new.