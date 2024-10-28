The motors in inexpensive electric toothbrushes (and many toys and consumer devices) are permanent magnet Micro 150 or 130 models. They typically include a small weight on the end of the motor shaft so that it wobbles while it spins to vibrate the toothbrush. You can pry the weight off the shaft with a pair of pliers.



To open the motor case, pry the 2 side tabs upward with a small screwdriver.

Next, remove the end cap, which holds the motor contacts. Then wiggle and slide the rotor out of the case.

The two curved magnets in the case are held in place by a V-shaped metal clip which you can pry out with pliers and a small flat blade screwdriver.