We will build an application in MakeCode to pass serial data back and forth from the micro:bit and the computer through a USB cable. We’ll need to add a few lines of specialized code, as shown in Figure I.

• Start a new project and explore the Serial category (aka Serial drawer) off to the side.

• Place the large square serial redirect to block into the on start block in your workspace to initialize communication.

• Set the TX and RX dropdown menus to USB_TX and USB_RX respectively, and leave the baud rate as high as it will go, 115200 (this allows lightning fast data transfer).

We’ll need a way for the micro:bit to be able to look at all of this info, so we’ll store all of that as a variable.

• Start by dragging the serial on data received block out of the Serial drawer and into the workspace, allowing us to run code every time new serial data is received.

• Then create a variable called SerialData.

• Place a set SerialData to block down first, and then a serial read until new line() block from the Serial drawer into the bubble at the end, as shown in Figure J.

That’s all you need to do to set your code up to be ready for Vision Recognition activation.

At this point, the code is ready to receive the class name that the AI Robots site sends whenever it recognizes an object, and save that into the variable SerialData.

Now we want to do something with that class name!

• Set up an if statement and use text comparison blocks from the Logic drawer to check if SerialData matches any of our class names from the AI model.

• Add a new branch in the if statement for every class you trained in Teachable Machine.

Now it’s time to decide what your code will do when a class is recognized. You don’t necessarily need to add anything for the background class you trained. Take the bulldozer for instance — a unique sound made by this machine would be the distinct warning beeps it gives while raising its front blade or backing up, as shown in Figure K.

• Look through the Music drawer and find a play tone block that lets you select beeps of varying frequencies.

• Choose one that sounds appropriately high enough, and add a short rest after.

• Place this sound inside a loop from the Loop drawer to make the sound repeat over and over.

The sound for the ice cream truck can be handled in a similar way. You can either use a premade song or create a quick one yourself using the play melody block, as in Figure L. If you’re musically inclined, you could even write out an entire song using the play tone, beat, and rest blocks, shown in Figure M.

Lastly, the sounds of the siren wails from an ambulance should be easy to make using the blocks we’ve already explored here. You’ll need two tones that are close together in pitch, and a way to repeat those tones to create a constant whistle. Use the play tone and loop blocks we showed you above to create your own siren, as shown in Figure N.

When you’ve chosen all the fun sounds for your vehicles, download your project to your micro:bit, and you’re ready to bring it to life (Figure O).