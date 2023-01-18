Take me to the Steps


Wearable glowing accessories — we often associate them with Halloween costumes or a packed concert. While those are definitely fun, I wanted to make elegant jewelry, fit to wear on a night out with friends or a casual day at work. There’s something magical about LEDs, and I want to carry that magic with me wherever I go.

To keep it sleek, I designed this pendant as a circuit sculpture — it uses thin metal rods both to conduct electricity and to provide structure and decorative shape. I started with a thick brass disc to conceal the battery holder, and took a lot of inspiration from art deco motifs.

 

 

 

Project Steps

Draw The Design On Paper

NOTE: The frame of the pendant is the circuit itself. This means that a portion of it needs to connect to the negative side of the battery and a portion of it to the positive — and the two should be bridged by the LEDs.

Measure the LED sequins and brass discs, and build a simple line-based design around these shapes. Draw or print your final design in a horizontally mirrored orientation so that the solder joints will end up behind the pendant. Make sure the printed size is correct.

Bend and Cut The Rods

Place transparent double-sided tape over the design to secure the parts while soldering (credit to Jiri Praus at Remoticon 2020!). Using a flush cutter, cut and bend the rods to your design. Try jeweler’s circle-bending pliers for clean bends, and Kapton tape to stabilize small parts.

Solder and Assemble

Dab a little water-based flux on each joint using a paintbrush. Touch the brass rod with the soldering iron to get it up to temp (might take a second longer than regular wires), and melt solder onto it. The solder should flow in between the rods and solidify soon after removing the iron.

Conclusion

Finally, use double-sided foam tape to secure the brass disc to the battery holder, and attach to a long necklace chain using some jumper rings.

This pendant-making method is versatile and can suit a variety of personal styles. I’m excited to see more glowy jewelry like this out in the world.