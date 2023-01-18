

Wearable glowing accessories — we often associate them with Halloween costumes or a packed concert. While those are definitely fun, I wanted to make elegant jewelry, fit to wear on a night out with friends or a casual day at work. There’s something magical about LEDs, and I want to carry that magic with me wherever I go.

To keep it sleek, I designed this pendant as a circuit sculpture — it uses thin metal rods both to conduct electricity and to provide structure and decorative shape. I started with a thick brass disc to conceal the battery holder, and took a lot of inspiration from art deco motifs.

Project Steps Draw The Design On Paper Bend and Cut The Rods

Solder and Assemble