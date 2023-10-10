Using your box knife, cut from the pop can a square of aluminum that’s slightly larger than the square hole you previously cut in the viewer box (Below).

You can also try to make a lens with layers of aluminum foil and scissors if you like, but I find that this lens is too delicate and flimsy when transporting the viewer. If you do use foil, try and get it as taut and flat as you can.

After the lens is cut, tape the aluminum over the rectangular hole in the box with opaque tape.

Using a thumbtack or tiny nail, poke a tiny hole in the aluminum (Above). This hole should be very small, not even the full diameter of the tack or nail used to puncture the aluminum. Hooray! You just made a rudimentary camera obscura!