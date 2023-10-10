Two solar eclipses are coming to America: October 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024. When a total solar eclipse happens, the moon completely blocks the sun, making the sun’s corona briefly visible. This is a rare cosmic treat to observe! But you can’t safely look directly at the sun, even with sunglasses — you need an eclipse viewer.
Here’s one that’s easy to make from stuff you have around the house: a box pinhole projector. It’s like a pinhole camera, except your eyes are the film and your brain is your photobook.