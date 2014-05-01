Conclusion

Planting

Once you’ve installed your drip system, turn it on before you plant. Note the irrigation pattern at the surface and, after running the water for at least ½ hour, dig down and take a look at the underground moisture pattern.

If you’re transplanting seedlings, you’ll need to make sure to place the roots so that they pick up water from the dripline. Plants with larger roots, such as tomatoes, can be placed farther from driplines; carrots and beets need to be placed closer. But all plants need moisture, and especially when dealing with small seedlings, beware of dry spots at the surface of the soil.

Mulch Mulch Mulch

Once your seedlings are a few inches tall, apply organic mulch in the form of leaves, finished compost, straw, grass clippings, or wood chips. Mulch conserves water, makes your plants healthier, and protects your drip tubing from UV sunlight damage. Mulch ain’t optional — if you want healthy plants you need to mulch!

Watering: When and How Long?

Many variables determine when and how long to water: temperature, humidity, root depth, and hours of sunlight, to list a few. For most mature vegetables, you need to moisten the soil to a depth of 2'. Younger vegetables require less.

One objective way to determine whether you’re watering long enough is to run your system and simply dig a hole and see how deeply the water penetrated. Despite a lot of advice to the contrary, recent research indicates that frequent light watering is better than infrequent deep watering, but this is a highly divisive topic among gardeners. Depending on the time of year, the heat, and the humidity, you’ll probably need to run your drip system 10–40 minutes each day. Plants prefer to be watered in the early morning hours.

Maintenance

Check your system while it’s running, at least once a week. Occasionally an emitter or other connection will pop out under pressure, or be kicked out by kids or dogs. You’ll also need to replace the battery in the timer periodically.

Take time to unscrew the cap on the bottom of the filter, and run the water to flush it out.

Having an automatic system is not a license to ignore the garden. Bad things happen — pests and bugs, in particular — when you don’t pay attention to your veggies. Go out and visit them. To prevent your plants from getting waterlogged, turn off the system during rainy spells.

If you live where the ground freezes in winter, you need to protect your drip system from ice damage. You need to bring in the headworks, any valves, misters, and emitters. Mainline tubing can be left in place, but should be drained or blown out with an air compressor. Then cap the beginning of the mainline tubing, or tie a plastic bag around the opening. Fittings are especially vulnerable to bursting, so make sure you lift each one to drain out the water.

Critters

Gophers and some breeds of dogs are notorious for treating driplines as water-filled chew toys. In a raised bed you can prevent this by lining the bottom with hardware cloth, which is actually a wire mesh.

Going Bigger

For larger plantings, get what farmers use: T-Tape or similar drip tape. Your headworks assembly will be the same, with the exception of a lower-pressure regulator. You’ll still use ½" mainline tubing, but the fittings for T-Tape are slightly different. T-Tape is a specialized product you won’t find at a big box store, so I recommend getting a kit from an online supplier that will have all the parts you need.

While less durable, drip tape is more economical than ½" dripline. For small vegetable plots the ¼" dripline makes more sense, since, unlike drip tape, you don’t need to get it in large quantities.

