This project first appeared in MAKE Volume 38, on pages 72–75.

I’ve played a lot of video games, in particular the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) called Dota 2. In Dota 2, there was a monster that I loved. I wanted a plushie of that monster, but to my dismay, the game’s makers didn’t sell any. So, I rolled up my sleeves and made my own, using the in-game 3D model to create the sewing pattern.

You too can make your own plushies of 3D characters exported from video games. In this guide, you’ll learn everything from the fundamentals of 3D models to running Python code to drafting a sewing pattern. This ambitious project will give you the experience to pattern-draft from any 3D model to create anything from car seat covers to custom-fitted clothing.