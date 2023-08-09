Make a 1½” cube out of six pieces of mirrored 1/8″ acrylic. Drill a 3/16″ peephole in the top piece. On the bottom piece drill a series of smaller holes; these will be the “stars.” The four side pieces of the cube are left undrilled to serve as infinity box reflectors. None of the dimensions are critical but the sides must be parallel for best effect.

If you have access to a laser cutter, download an .svg cutting file. It has little moon- and pointed star-shaped holes for an extra fun look!