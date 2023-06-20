My cube, when scrambled and placed on a desk, starts turning its faces to solve itself. It recognizes its color arrangement and solves from its current state, rather than reversing scrambled movements. It works independently without the need for an external computer or cameras, and can solve itself in about 30 seconds, no matter how scrambled.

Many people have never disassembled a Rubik’s Cube, so I’ll explain its structure.

A B

First, there are 6 shafts. The rotatable center pieces are attached to the end of them (Figure A), and there are edge pieces and corner pieces around the center pieces (Figure B ). When you turn the faces by hand, the edge pieces and corner pieces move and the colors scramble. The pieces don’t come off because they’re hooked on each other.

The Self-Solving Rubikʼs Cube turns the face by turning the shaft with a motor (Figure C). I put 6 sets of gears, motors, motor drivers, and rotary position sensors — along with a single board microcontroller, a battery, and an accelerometer — inside the Rubikʼs Cube (Figures D and E).

D E

The accelerometer recognizes when the Self-Solving Rubik’s Cube is placed on the desk. When the microcontroller commands the motor driver, the motor connected to it rotates, turning the gears, and, in turn, the face.

The microcontroller can recognize the rotation angle of the shaft with the rotary position sensor, and will command the motor driver to stop the motor when the shaft reaches the target angle.

The rotary position sensor I selected is magnetic. It recognizes the rotation angle of a diametrically magnetized neodymium cylinder magnet attached to the end of the shaft

(Figure F).