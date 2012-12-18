The Stirling engine has long captivated inventors and dreamers. Here are complete plans for building and operating a two-cylinder model that runs on almost any high-temperature heat source.

Stirling engines are external combustion engines, which means no combustion takes place inside the engine and there’s no need for intake or exhaust valves. As a result, Stirling engines are smooth-running and exceptionally quiet.

Because the Stirling cycle uses an external heat source, it can be run on whatever is available that makes heat — anything from hydrogen to solar energy to gasoline.

Our Stirling engine consists of two pistons immersed in two cans of water. One can contains hot water and the other cold. The temperature difference between the two sides causes the engine to run. The difference in the hot and cold side temperatures creates variations in air pressure and volume inside the engine. These pressure differences rotate a system of inertial weights and mechanical linkages, which in turn control the pressure and volume of the air cylinder.