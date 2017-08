Here’s an interest site that sells rail runner & rail runner parts for pedaling around on train tracks… via NOTCOT.

It’s a family affair, take the whole family out, or use it for inspecting and repairing your railroad. It’s recumbent, peddles much easier then a regular street bike, comfortable big seats with high backs, 6 feet long. Two seats or a carrying deck and two more seats on the back. Being only 140 pounds it’s light to turn, can be taken around damaged track by only one person…