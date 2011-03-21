I posed the question recently about how to remove rust from this toolbox full of neglected tools. I got lots of suggestions in the comments recommending different methods. I’ve decided to try out as many of them as possible. First up: soda.

Owing to its phosphoric acid content, Coca Cola has a pretty good reputation as a remover of iron oxide. I chose a bottle of Mexican Pepsi, since it’s made with cane sugar and I’m pretty sure high fructose corn syrup is bad for tools (kidding).

I placed this lovely wrench in a small container, poured in the Pepsi, and let it sit for four days. When I pulled it out I was half-expecting a gleaming, new tool to emerge. Instead, it had removed some of the surface rust, but none of the more serious crud.

I’ve decided to put it back in with a fresh bottle of soda (this time a Mexican Coke) for another week, and then see if there’s much change. As usual, if anyone has advice on this technique, please let us know about it in the comments.