From packages that are electric to interactive wrapping paper to paper hand-stamped with Lego bricks, here are some of our favorite, perhaps a bit nerdy, wrapping projects that we’ve featured on Make:. If you have any special, particularly obsessive wrapping techniques you want to share with us, please do so in the comments.

Make Light Up Christmas Presents

On this episode of DIY Hacks and How-To’s, Jason Poel Smith shows you how to create wonderful under-tree magic with light-up Christmas presents that use induction power to stay illuminated.

How to Fold a Furoshiki Gift Bag

Every aging cyberpunk and Japanophile should know how to fold a furoshiki, a gift-wrap and bundling technique using a single square of fabric.

Make Your Own Kinetic Wrapping Paper

I love this idea for creating interactive wrapping paper with confetti inside that moves around when you shake the box.

Decoy Gift Wrapping

Give the gift of misdirected expectations with this clever decoy gift wrapping tutorial.

How to Make Lego-Stamped Wrapping Paper

Make Lego-themed wrapping paper by using Lego bricks as stamps on blank paper.

Printable Cross-Stitch Wrapping Paper

Give your gifts a fun B&W cross-stitch/8-bit feel with this printable cross-stitch wrapping paper.

Date Stamp Wrapping Paper



Create your own cool, retro wrapping paper using a vintage date stamp.

More Crafty Gift Wrap Ideas

Scan vintage paint-by-number pictures to create your own unique and kitschy wrapping paper. This is just one of 14 Craft Gift Wrap Ideas in this piece from a few years back.