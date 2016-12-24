Let the holiday countdown begin! To help families get into the spirit of the season, the YouTube Kids app has launched a 12 Days of DIY playlist featuring fun, kid-friendly holiday projects to help families get into the spirit of the season. From ideas for reindeer and snowman cupcakes, gingerbread houses, to ornaments, these 12 videos highlight tons of projects wonderful for all ages. Be sure to check out the YouTube Kids app for even more!

Pasta Ornaments

Want to make a fun and festive ornament without leaving your home? Head right into the kitchen for the penne! Take a handful of pasta, a spritz of gold spray paint, and a string of baker’s twine and, voila, you have a shiny new ornament!

Reindeer & Snowman Cupcakes

One of Cool School’s Crafty Carol’s favorite things to do is eat. Naturally, she called her best friend Ms. Booksy to craft edible reindeer and snowman cupcakes! Using yummy treats like pretzels, chocolate peanut butter cups, and candy canes, Crafty Carol and Ms. Booksy show little DIYers how to turn your everyday chocolate cupcakes into a christmastastic reindeer. For vanilla, convert your cupcake into a super cute snowman using winter wonderland marshmallows, a licorice scarf, and chocolate bits.

Holiday Gift Hacks

From emoji ornaments and multicolor ping pong lights, to a delicious spoonful of hot chocolate, Sunny’s got all the tricks to keep the fun going through the holidays! In her first Hacky Holidays project, Sunny uses chocolate chips and marshmallows to create a hot chocolate for on-the-go. Freeze them overnight and then mix with warm milk to make a quick sweet treat. Yum!

JENerationDIY’s Winter Room Decor

JENerationDIY shows you how to turn your bedroom into a winter wonderland. Learn how to make cute wall decor, a pom pom blanket, and a customized ornament pillow.

As the temperatures begin to drop, you’ll want to stay nice and cozy, even better when bundled up in a homemade blanket! Create pompoms from yarn and string them onto a blanket to give it a wintery feel, sure to keep you warm during the long winter months. Then, lay your head on your new decorative pillow, made with transfer paper and ironed on designs. Your room will surely keep you in the holiday spirit!

4 Ideas for Elf on the Shelf

That Elf is everywhere! Here are a few ideas to keep your elf busy this holiday season: turn him into a candy elf made out of pipe cleaners, a clumsy elf tangled up in string, and a baker’s elf wearing an apron.

Build a Beautiful Lego Snowflake

Watch how to build this beautiful LEGO Snowflake. Follow these simple step-by-step directions to create an intricate snowflake design that is sure to bring some winter cheer to a room. Then, make your own collection of colorful snowflakes!

Make a Gingerbread House

Christmas craft time! Check out Crafty Carol’s miniature gingerbread house tutorial! Put together a gingerbread home using the yummiest ingredients – use cookies for the walls, crackers for the roof, frosting for details, candy and marshmallows for decorations, and fluff for the glue to keep it together!

How to Build Hanging Tree Ornament with Lego

Watch how to make your own LEGO hanging tree ornament, complete with miniature ornaments, candles, and a yellow star on top. Then, place your Lego tree under your real Christmas tree!

Crystal Snowflake Ornament w/ Borax

Decorate your Christmas tree or your house for the holidays with a crystal snowflake ornament! Using pipe cleaners, detergent booster, food coloring and various household ingredients, create a snowflake that grows right before your very eyes.

Ho Ho Ho Hacks!

In this video, Sunny will show you how to make homemade snow and sticky snowflakes, shiny gift bags, and even a candy cane DIY tripod!

To make the snowflakes, draw or trace snowflake patterns onto plastic Ziplock bags in glue. Once they dry, you can stick them to the windows as decorations, bringing the snow inside your home, without the chill.

Decorating the Christmas Tree

Make your very own Pocoyo Christmas tree decorations! Print a series of fun designs from their website and watch your favorite characters come to life.

Make a 3D Christmas Wreath

For this fun construction paper activity, follow along a short series of steps and learn how to make a 3D Christmas wreath, perfect for hanging on doors throughout the house!

Check out the whole playlist directly in the YouTube Kids app. Happy Holidays!