Bob Clagget from the Youtube channel I Like To Make Stuff decided to jump into some areas he’s never explored before, and the results were stunning. Inspired by the “river tables” that people make, where they pour epoxy into a long trough in a table, Bob decided to make an ocean version. A little bit of brainstorming later and he came up with the plan. The floor of the ocean would be concrete, as it looks a lot like sand.

First, he built a mold out of melamine. He’s sure to point out how important it is to seal your mold as the concrete and epoxy will grip to anything they can. Actually, later in the video, after struggling to get some parts off of the concrete, he suggests that a nice coating of mold release would probably be the safest bet and a time saver.

After the pouring of all the materials, and the required waiting in between layers, he was left with something that still needed some finishing. Sanding, buffing, and polishing epoxy is a long process, but worth it. His final result looks like ocean water and the concrete ocean floor looks fantastic.

You can tell that Bob had some frustrations with this build, but he keeps such a great attitude about it all. In the end, he has a really cool table, and that is usually what counts.