Two New Make: books

Kathy Ceceri, a long-time contributor to Make:, has produced an impressive list of books aimed at young makers. Her latest, Make: Musical Inventions, introduces youngsters to concepts in physics, engineering, and math that involve music and playing instruments.

Aaron Newcomb, the head organizer of the Benicia Mini Maker Faire, just wrote Make: Linux for Makers. The book provides an elementary look into Linux operating systems for Raspberry Pi and other SBC users.

Make: is in Humble Bundle

Running through May 31, the newest Humble Bundle includes an additional deal on Make: magazine subscriptions. Customers who buy a bundle at the average price or higher will receive $10 off a print subscription and $5 off a digital one.

The bundle includes over $300 of essential maker texts for all age groups, featuring texts on everything from 3D printing and drones to woodworking and electricity projects.

Woman Copes with Loneliness through an A.I.

One of Wired’s recent chapters of Robots and Us features examples of the augmented self. Most notable is the second story about Katarina Curtright. She spends her time glued to her phone, texting a virtual version of herself. It is a little uncanny, but a fascinating look at what friendships may look like a few years from now. Whether that is going to improve or destroy children’s abilities to confidently socialize with others is up in the air.

Maker Faire Bay Area

The Make: team has been at Maker Faire Bay Area all weekend long. Catch up on all the amazing exhibits, projects, and booths that we came across by reading our live blog. We will also be live streaming a few more panels and presentations on our Twitch page, so be sure to check that out today too.