Most of us know someone who is sensitive to a certain type of food. Upset stomachs or feelings of discomfort caused by food is actually quite common. In the United States, millions of people report sensitivity to food and food allergies. Even if you do not know someone with an allergy or an intolerance, you probably have friends that are gluten-free, vegans, or vegetarians.

Nowadays, people are more conscious of the food they consume, both for their own health and the sustainability of our planet. The real dilemma comes in when you have someone practicing multiple dietary restrictions, such as vegans who also need gluten-free, grain-free, or fully organic food. Rather than be left with no options (or just bland ones), Theresa Petry developed a business aimed at helping those who wish to live healthier, find food that tastes good.

Organic Pantry Co. reduces the amount of packaged sugars and “fake” food in the American pantry. The company strives to provide food that works around the motto: less is more. Their nutrient dense labels show that even one little snack can pack a healthy punch, without having a bunch of stuff added into it.

Since larger food industries have Americans hooked on sugars and salty, fatty flavors, Petry’s food still provides these flavor. They just do not contain the ingredients that lead to the long-term health issues normally found in sweet and salty foods.

There are added sugars in over 75% of the packaged food found in your everyday pantry. So most individuals who choose, or need, to go gluten free are actually consuming more sugar than they think. Companies that remove glutens will supplement it with sugar to maintain that sweet taste.

A simple glance at your favorite tasty snack’s nutrient information can show a deceptive ingredient list. Even if you are buying organic or gluten-free or even vegan, it does not necessarily mean that your food is healthy.

Petry’s snacks are delicious, but, more importantly, they are free of sugar, gluten, pesticides, additives, GMO’s, grains, dairy, and oils. If you are wondering what could possibly be left, a quick look at their extensive shopping website will show you lots of options that will still satisfy your cravings, but also help you get healthier.

Back in 2015, Organic Pantry opened its doors with a delicious subtly-sweet granola, all made with organic and anti-inflammatory ingredients. Rather than packing it full of artificial sweeteners, the bar was seasoned only with dates that provided raw natural sugars to enjoy. This simple, but enjoyable treat inspired a line of savory crackers.

These snacks simply provided people a way of pursuing a healthy lifestyle with alternative flavors without making it difficult to find a variety of food. The ultimate goal is to create food with pure nutrition and open ingredient lists.

Petry and her company go a step beyond creating honest food, because they so passionately believe in creating healthier diets. They share food with a community food bank every month. Her company believes that everyone should be able to afford delicious and nutrient rich foods, without it being a weekly sacrifice. One of the hardest aspects of buying organic, vegan, gluten-free food, is that it is expensive and hard to find. Petry provides her snacks to those who otherwise could not afford it.

They are a local and organic company with a simple aim in mind: take out all of the bad food, and put in all of the good. A glance at The Organic Pantry’s website shows striking images of simple ingredients combined to make delicious snacks. Everything that you consume is clearly traceable, and from ethical origins. Petry has helped make healthy food easily accessible to those ready to transition to healthier lifestyles.