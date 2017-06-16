Taulman 3D is constantly looking at what materials are available to solve engineering needs for 3D printing. We previously discussed their highly durable and clear T-Glase in an earlier Filament Friday post. This week, I gave a run with a sample I have of their T-Lyne filament, a tough-wearing but easily reshaped option targeted towards the prosthetic market.

T-Lyne is based on DuPont™ Surlyn ionomer, a polyethylene co-polymer that, when immersed in hot water, can be reshaped to help modify its fit. For prosthetic or other wearable uses, this means a model can be made to an approximate shape for the wearer, but then final adjustment fits can be made after printing to ensure a snug and comfortable fit. Mixed with its wear resistance, I can definitely see this being popular with the prop and cosplay crowds as well.

Unfortunately for me, the sample that I had on hand (not directly from Taulman 3D) crackled and popped as it printed (a sure sign that it has absorbed moisture), which made my print not as high quality as I would expect from Taulman materials. That said, it is still an interesting material that I would love to test more. I placed it in hot water and was able to dent the back of my print and re-work small portions.

If you are looking to make wearables, give T-Lyne a shot to get a great fit. I’m going to get some for a few upcoming wearable electronics enclosures.