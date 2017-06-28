What better way to celebrate the launch of Maker Camp than by taking on our Feather Glue Gun Boa Challenge (FGGBC)?!

To participate in the FGGBC, take your favorite tool or material that you’ll use at camp this summer, modify it in some creative way, and then take a fun picture or short video of it and post to our Maker Camp Google+ community page. Use the #MakerCamp hashtag to introduce your team and show your camp spirit!

We devised the challenge for Maker Camp affiliate leaders, but anyone can take part. To get inspired, check out our silly FGGBC song, introduced this May at Maker Faire Bay Area, and lustily performed by Maker Camp director Bridget Rigby, Start Making! co-author Danielle Martin, Bay Area Discovery Museum associate director Lisa Regalla, and Nation of Makers executive director Dorothy Jones-Davis:

See what they did with their favorite new tool, now both functional and fashionable, to represent the creative, positive, solution-based Maker mindset needed to jump in and glue anything back together, turning any challenge into cool new camp innovations.

Behind all of this feather-glue-gun-silliness is a message about the deeper goal of developing a maker mindset while learning through failure. Here are the lyrics, set to the tune of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”: