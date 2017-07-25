While many of us may not likely go through all of this effort to turn our lowly angle grinders into multitool powerhouses, there is a lot to be inspired by here. In this series of videos, Finnish maker and professional metal worker and welder, Tuomas Soikkeli, turns a Bosch angle grinder into a guided cutter, chop saw, bench grinder, polisher, pipe cutter (which can handle pipe from 50-125mm diameter), circular saw, and more.

Among the many inspiring things about this video series is seeing how Tuomas upgrades and improves the tool over time. And how he adds features as he needs them. By the end, he’s added woodworking capabilities like dado cutting and biscuit joining.

To make all of his modifications, he used the grinder itself to cut out all of the parts he needed and a drill press and welding rig. The guides and base plate that he added were made from little more than some 3mm plate steel, some metal tubing, some L-profile stock, and miscellaneous hardware.

Tuomas has an Instructable with more information and pics of the build. You can access that here. He’s also keeping a running list of the improvements he wishes to make and additional features he might add. In the Ible and YouTube comments he is getting feedback on the design, making this something something of an iterative process.