Massimo Banzi, David Cuartielles, David Mellis and Tom Igoe, co-founders of Arduino, announced today that their company BCMI has acquired Arduino AG.

Massimo Banzi steps into a role as the company’s chairman and CTO, with Fabio Violante as the new CEO. Federico Musto, former CEO of Arduino AG, will be pursuing other opportunities.

From the release:

“This is the beginning of a new era for Arduino in which we will strengthen and renew our commitment to open source hardware and software, while in parallel setting the company on a sound financial course of sustainable growth. Our vision remains to continue to enable anybody to innovate with electronics for a long time to come,” said Mr Banzi. “I’m really excited and honoured to join Massimo, the co-founders and the amazing Arduino team as CEO. In the past two years we have worked very hard to get to this point. We envision a future in which Arduino will apply its winning recipe to democratize the Internet of Things for individuals, educators, professionals and businesses,” said Dr. Violante.

The announcement comes almost a year after Massimo Banzi and Federico Musto announced that they would merge and become one company at World Maker Faire New York last fall.

The press release, below, makes no mention of the foundation that Banzi said would be established, but a unified company does seem to be a step in the right direction.