Adapted from Kathy Ceceri’s book, Make: Paper Inventions

This week, the Maker Camp project path we’re focused on is the Give it Form track. These explorations take you from paper modeling to digital sculpting, showing how to transform flat 2D shapes into 3D forms. Start by prototyping with paper, before getting creative with cardboard construction, and then doodling and printing in 3D.

This doesn’t have to be expensive. Most of the materials you need to do 3D projects at home can be found in your local crafts supply or hardware store. In fact, you probably own many of them already. The following lists include items that are good to have on hand at home, as well as suggestions for groups and in the classroom. Keep your supply cabinet stocked and you’ll always be ready to try some fun and amazing inventions!

Paper

For inspiration, your paper stockpile should include as many colors, patterns, and weights as possible. Regular office and children’s craft paper is fine for most Maker Camp projects.

Copy paper: for most projects, recycled paper with printing on one side is fine

Card stock: stiff heavy paper with a smooth surface is best

Construction paper

Origami paper: nice to have, but not necessary

Machine paper: long thin rolls are handy for some projects, but not required.

Recycled newspaper: full sized is best.

Recycled magazines: Glossy home, cooking, and fashion magazines will have lots of colorful photos to use. Ask your local library for old copies.

Art Materials

These are just the basics. Feel free to supplement with your own favorites:

Markers

Crayons

Pencils

Pens

Glue sticks

White glue

Masking tape

Clear tape

Shrinkable plastic sheets (or recycled #6 plastic food containers)

Play-Doh

Sewing Supplies

For these items, you may have to visit a specialty shop or order online.

Embroidery hoop: can be used as a screen for making paper

Teflon nonstick pressing sheet: used to keep ironing boards clean

Housewares/Groceries/Dollar Store

Kitchen items are easy to find in your local grocery store. Discount and dollar stores can also be a great place to find small electronics you can salvage for parts as well as cheap household items.

Large plastic basin or aluminum roasting pan

Sponge

2 smooth dish towels (not terry cloth)

Rice flour

Potato starch

Plastic wrap

Wax paper

2 frying pan splatter screens: can be used as screen for papermaking instead of embroidery hoop.

LEDs: cut from strings of lights or from mini flashlights

Rubber bands: lots and lots of them!

Hardware

Most local stores will carry these.

Aluminum foil tape

Copper foil tape (used for gardening)

Pliers (for bending wires on LEDs)

Electronics

Small electronics parts are becoming harder to find locally. Try online retailers such as Digikey, Adafruit, SparkFun, and Jameco.

LEDs: Red LEDs are the most versatile, but you can buy a mixed bag of LEDs and test out different kinds.

3 V coin batteries (CR2032): You can buy these in bulk from Cheap-Batteries.

Circuit Stickers: These lights and electronic sensors are specifically designed to be used with paper. Buy them through Chibitronics.

Rectifier: A component that turns AC current to DC.

Software

Sculptris: Free 3D modeling software

Extras You May Find Helpful