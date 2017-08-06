Cardboard Kirby

A Japanese creator that goes by RMX_Dice (@rmx_dice) online, built a Kirby out of layers of cardboard. They started and finished the work last spring, but Kirby was still connected to a back slab at the time.

RMX_Dice just completed a new Kirby this past week that can stand on his own!

Paint Away the Hate

Graffiti shopkeeper Ibo started the Paintback campaign after seeing Swastikas on the walls of his local park. Street artists meet in his shop to come up with new ideas for how to cover the Swastikas by incorporating the symbols into their graffiti art.

They cover ground pretty quickly, and the artists have reported that they are already noticing a decrease in Neo-Nazi symbols at the park in response to their work. They have resolved to keep at it until the symbols are completely gone and people have given up trying to paint new ones.

Raspberry Pi Headset

Ricardo Ferro 3D printed his own version of a Google Glass headset. The headset uses a Raspberry Pi Zero Prism and features a camera, WiFi/Bluetooth connectivity, and video output (via a Kopin 922K display module).

Ferro is hoping to add facial recognition software and an IR camera so that the headset will be able to see through the disguises of masked criminals and identify them. A noble notion, but I can’t see most people being okay with that functionality, as it would also allow the user to look through stranger’s clothes.

Never Forget Your Plants Again

The YouTube channel Hacker House focuses on a bunch of projects to improve your home or work environment. My favorite video of theirs is still the airsoft gun turret that tracks motion, ensuring victory in any battle for dominance within the office.

This week, they posted a video of their new Raspberry Pi Automated Gardner, perfect for the maker who’s too busy with finishing their latest project to actually remember to water their houseplant.

Switch Up How You Drink

Thingiverse user sanzliot 3D printed his own custom drink holder that is perfectly shaped to work with Nintendo’s newest video game console, the Switch. He provided the files for any maker who wants to create their own.

The Future of 3D Metal Printing

Desktop Metal is an engineering-driven start-up with big aspirations of changing manufacturing forever, by creating two new 3D metal printing systems that are faster, safer, and cheaper than the systems found today. They won’t be miner changes either. We’re talking 100 times faster, 10 times cheaper initials costs, and 20 times cheaper materials costs.

One of the systems will be made for rapid metal prototyping (the Studio system) and the other will be reserved for mass manufacturing (the Production system).