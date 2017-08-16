The fourth year of Chicago Southland Mini Maker Faire is on August 19th from 10am – 5pm at the Pipefitter’s Local 597 Training Facility. Not only is this Faire being hosted in a special place, there are quite a few things that we’re really excited to see!

Veterans Garage

We’re really excited to have another local non-profit, Veterans Garage, out to showcase their restored vintage military trucks. They are dedicated to the restoration, preservation, maintenance, and display of historic military vehicles. More importantly, they honor the men and women of the Armed Services by offering and participating in veteran related events, such as parades, welcome home escorts, and dedications.

Pipefitter’s Innovation Challenge

Our hosts (the Pipefitters Local 597) are putting on an Innovation Challenge this year for their apprentices, and we’re going to get a sneak peek at what they’ve been working on during the event. Come out to see what cool new technology these teams have come up with, and cast your vote for the ones you think steal the show!

Classes, Workshops, and Panels

For the first year, the Faire be offering several classes and panels throughout the day on subjects that cover everything from drones to education. The panel with members from the Pipefitters, Caterpillar, DePaul University, and Ozinga (as well as a few other creators, who bring the concept of “making” into industry) will be of particular note. A list of classes will be offered on the day of the event, as well as through the Southland Mini Maker Faire website, so check ’em out!

Universities

Organizations and representatives from universities and colleges across the Chicagoland area will be present to showcase their work and institutions. This includes DePaul University, South Suburban College’s Southworks Maker Lab, Joliet Junior College, and Park Forest. Come see what the students from these local institutions are making, and what else they’re up to.

Traditional Crafts

In addition to all of the high-tech gadgets that’ll be at Southland Mini Maker Faire, there’ll also be a host of traditional crafts and craftspeople. Everything from hand-built signs, to locally sourced and recycled wool clothes, to other small shops will be showcasing their work.

Local Makerspaces

Spacelab has always had a history of working with other local makerspaces in the area, and is proud to have many of them at the Chicago Southland Mini Maker Faire yet again. Exhibitors this year include our friends from Workshop 88, River City Labs, and the Southworks MakerLab network, as well as our host, Spacelab.

With these exhibits, along with dozens of others, this year is bound to be the biggest and greatest Southland Mini Maker Faire yet. Get your tickets now while you still can!