Spray-Painting Robot

Check out this massive 98-foot-tall mural painted on a chimney stack in Estonia. Can you believe it was made by a robot?

The entire process took 14 hours and 40 cans of spray paint. The robot in question was invented by Mikhel Joala, co-founder of SprayPrinter. SprayPrinter is a tech company focused on redesigning traditional methods of spray-painting.

In an interview with Hyperallergic, Aet Rebane (Head of Media Relations for SprayPrinter), said that “Basically, the image file that the computer read was a text file consisting of coordinates and laser power values. The computer sends lines of code one by one to the main controller that executes the commands.” She continues, “Another controller measured the laser control pin for different pulse widths that ranged from about zero to 1,000 microseconds. Then these values are wirelessly sent to the printhead to trigger different colors. Everything is happening about 100 times per second.”

Savage Goes to Crunchyroll Expo

Adam Savage was at Crunchyroll Expo (CRX) this past Friday. Did you see him? Savage is known to go to conventions and disguise himself in amazing cosplay. In the past, deducing his identity meant you’d be awarded an autograph or a ticket to a front-row seat at one of his guest panels.

He attended Crunchyroll Expo to talk about what he’s done, currently doing, and going to do on Tested.com. If you missed him at CRX, you should check him out on Tested. Even if you did see him, still check it out. His videos are fantastic. You’ll definitely find something you’ll want to make.

Explosive Warfare

Why go for subtlety or precision in a Nerf gun war? Giaco Whatever, a YouTuber who loves making stuff, like the gun that fired a a Nerf dart at Mach 2, just created a Nerf dart bomb. Watch the video to see how he made it, and then you can check out a short film that shows the bomb in action.